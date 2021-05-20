Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 180.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 841.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $326.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.80 and a 200-day moving average of $350.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.04 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.38.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

