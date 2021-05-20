6,184 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in AerCap by 3.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth $223,000. Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in AerCap by 24.6% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 20.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $56.54 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.