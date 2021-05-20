Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

