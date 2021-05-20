Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,625 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSM. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

