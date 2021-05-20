Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

