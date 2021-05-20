-$0.18 EPS Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). Blink Charging posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blink Charging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215,232 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,057 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 339,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 93,528 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

