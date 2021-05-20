-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

electroCore stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in electroCore by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in electroCore by 3,496.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in electroCore by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.