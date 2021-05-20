Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 984 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in HSBC by 50.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

