iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $412.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $424.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.