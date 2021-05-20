Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $251,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $39,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $19,778,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

NYSE:AEL opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

