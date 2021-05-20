Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Envista posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $44.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -340.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Envista has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

