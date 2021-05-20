Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $362,000.

KMT stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

