TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $163.60 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average of $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.