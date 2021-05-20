Analysts Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 million, a PE ratio of -122.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 67,065 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in AstroNova by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in AstroNova by 922.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

