VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after buying an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after buying an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $159.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

