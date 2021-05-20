IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.68 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $84.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

