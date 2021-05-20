IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $195,138,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $273.06 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

