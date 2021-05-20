Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEAF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of LEAF opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Leaf Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 206,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

