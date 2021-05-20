The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of HHC opened at $103.11 on Monday. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.88) EPS. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

