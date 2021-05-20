Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $780,000 Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

