Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 2,800 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,614 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.