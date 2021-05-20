Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 894 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of PXF opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.