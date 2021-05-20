Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 62.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

ABG opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.59. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $222.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

