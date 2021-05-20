Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $190.00 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $190.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

