IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,297 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SUI opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average of $149.57. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

