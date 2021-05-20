NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,705.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,034.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,926.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,472.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

