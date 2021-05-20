Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of TCF Financial worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,880. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCF. Raymond James increased their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $46.51 on Thursday. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

