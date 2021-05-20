SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Insider Jason Bliss Sells 24,339 Shares

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SWI opened at $16.24 on Thursday. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,835,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

