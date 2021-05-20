AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $64.61 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

