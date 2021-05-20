Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

