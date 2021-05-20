Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 14,593 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

