Carr Bettis Sells 20,000 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52.

AudioEye stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.31 million, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AudioEye by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

