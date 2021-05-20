Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro (NYSE:FOE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Ferro has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferro by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 948,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

