Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

LMT stock opened at $385.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.93. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $156,453,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

