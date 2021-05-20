Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Buy

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CSR opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $916.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

