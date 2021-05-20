Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Raised to $16.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $764.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

