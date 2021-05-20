Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Raised to $16.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.
Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $764.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.49.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
