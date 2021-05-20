Cigna (NYSE:CI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $262.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

