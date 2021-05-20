Cigna (NYSE:CI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.
Shares of Cigna stock opened at $262.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.63.
In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
