Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,339 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $48.58 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,142. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

