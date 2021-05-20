MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,188,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDU opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

