Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 26,176 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.42.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $329.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.22. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.50 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

