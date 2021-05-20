Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.57. 570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 729,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

