Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 34,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 748,760 shares.The stock last traded at $61.00 and had previously closed at $58.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

