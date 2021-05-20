Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.63

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.63 and last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 5234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

