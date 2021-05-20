Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 2.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.90. 3,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 184,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,943,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

