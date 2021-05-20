Morgan Stanley Increases Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $52.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE MO opened at $49.44 on Monday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

