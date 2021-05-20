Credit Suisse Group Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

NYSE PSX opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

