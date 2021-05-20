Morgan Stanley Increases Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $42.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $222.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

