MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $128.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $112.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. MasTec has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

