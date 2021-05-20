Analysts Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce sales of $18.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $18.86 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $35.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $86.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $86.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $93.47 million, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $97.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Vapotherm stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $478.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $583,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 331,281 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 27.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 204,650 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth about $3,485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 135,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

