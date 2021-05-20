Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,943,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $9.65 on Monday. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

